Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Washington will withhold three of its lefty-hitting regulars in Abrams, Luis Garcia and Corey Dickerson from the starting nine for the series finale with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the bump for Philadelphia. Ildemaro Vargas will check in at shortstop after Abrams started both of the first two games of the series while going 2-for-7 with a triple, an RBI and a run.