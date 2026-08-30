Abrams is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Manager Blake Butera announced a couple weeks ago that Abrams would shift from shortstop to second base, but the 25-year-old suffered an ankle sprain shortly thereafter which has mostly limited him to serving as the designated hitter. He's struggled at the plate since missing four games due to the ankle issue, going 2-for-24 with three walks, a double, two steals and nine strikeouts in six contests. Abrams is now shifting to his new position, with this being his first appearance at second base since 2022 as a member of the Padres.