Nationals' CJ Abrams: Swats eighth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abrams went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.
The shortstop took Luke Weaver deep in the eighth inning for a two-run homer that proved to be the game-winning hit. Abrams is heating up again, racking up six hits in the last three games to boost his slash line on the season to .296/.405/.556 with eight long balls, five steals, 16 runs and 26 RBI through 31 games.
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