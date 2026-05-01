Abrams went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.

The shortstop took Luke Weaver deep in the eighth inning for a two-run homer that proved to be the game-winning hit. Abrams is heating up again, racking up six hits in the last three games to boost his slash line on the season to .296/.405/.556 with eight long balls, five steals, 16 runs and 26 RBI through 31 games.