The Nationals recalled Abbott from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
Abbott was demoted to Triple-A last week to clear a spot in the rotation for Cade Cavalli, but Abbott will end up reclaiming a starting role after Cavalli was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. Since the Nationals plan to shut Cavalli down for the next two weeks before he's even cleared to resume throwing, Abbott could be in line for multiple turns through the rotation. Abbott, who owns a 4.74 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 24.2 innings with the big club this season, tentatively lines up to start Thursday's series finale with the Athletics.