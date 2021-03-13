Hudson had made two Grapefruit League appearances so far this spring, giving up a home run in two innings without a walk or strikeout.

The long ball remains a potential source of concern for Hudson after he served up six homers in 20.2 innings last year, but the veteran right-hander is healthy and on track to be ready for a high-leverage role Opening Day. He's picked up 16 saves for the Nats since they acquired him at the 2019 trade deadline, but the offseason addition of Brad Hand pushes Hudson back into a setup role, a job he's indicated in the past he's more comfortable with anyway. The 34-year-old has two 20-hold campaigns on his resume, and he could be poised to add a third in 2021.