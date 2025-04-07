Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday that Law (forearm) has yet to begin a throwing program, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Law dealt with an arm issue late last season and made just one appearance during spring training before landing on the injured list with right forearm inflammation. He remains in the strengthening phase of his rehab, and while Martinez admitted Monday to being "a little worried" Law still isn't throwing, he added that the reliever "is getting better, is getting stronger."