Crews is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Crews is slashing .258/.345/.432 with five homers, 20 RBI, seven stolen bases and 30 runs scored over 41 games so far this season at Triple-A, and the Nationals have evidently liked what they've seen out of the 24-year-old. Zuckerman notes that the plan to promote Crews was already in action before Monday's game, though Jacob Young (ribs) was hit by a pitch in the second inning and exited the game, which could result in a clearer path to playing time for Crews if Young is forced to the injured list. Expect the team to make Crews' promotion official Tuesday.