Crews (head) is hitting .158/.179/.237 in nine games for Double-A Harrisburg since making his return to the lineup Aug. 31.

Crews was removed from an Aug. 29 game against Binghamton after being hit in the back of the helmet by a pitch, but after receiving the following day off, the No. 2 overall pick in June's draft received the green light to rejoin the Harrisburg lineup. Though he's ostensibly healthy again, the 21-year-old has yet to get going at the plate; in addition to batting .158 since his return to the lineup, Crews has failed to draw a walk and has struck out at 30.8 percent clip.