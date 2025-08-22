Willits went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base for Single-A Fredericksburg on Thursday.

Seeing his first game action since being selected first overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Willits looked more than ready for the challenge despite the fact that the 17-year-old is the youngest player in Fredericksburg history. Given his age, there's no reason to expect him to advance up the ladder quickly, but the fact that the Nationals felt he was ready for full-season ball is an excellent sign.