Willits has been sent to Single-A Fredericksburg and could make his professional debut as soon as Thursday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Willits was assigned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals after being taken with the top pick in this year's First-Year Player Draft, but he didn't play any FCL games before their season concluded, so this will be his pro debut. He's just 17, so there could be a learning curve for Willits early on as his gets his feet wet in pro ball.