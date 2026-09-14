Willits went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, a second run scored, three RBI and two stolen bases for Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday.

Per Brendan Samson of MLB.com, Willits became the youngest player to collect a hit this season at Double-A when he singled Thursday, and his long ball Saturday made him only the eighth 18-year-old over the last two decades to homer at the level -- a list that includes Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis, as well as current top prospects Jesus Made of the Brewers, Leo De Vries (shoulder) of the A's and Sebastian Walcott of the Rangers. Willits sports a .265/.406/.463 slash line in 114 games across three levels of the minors this season with 14 home runs and 62 steals, and while the Nationals won't rush him, his elite package of skills, athleticism and baseball IQ could land him in the majors sometime next summer.