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Nationals' Eli Willits: Moving up to High-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Willits was promoted to High-A Wilmington on Sunday, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Willits will move up a level in the Nationals' minor-league farm system after producing a .300 average with six home runs, 37 RBI, 48 runs scored and 29 stolen bases over 190 at-bats in 47 contests with Single-A Fredericksburg so far this year. The 18-year-old was selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, and he has an outside chance at being promoted Double-A down the road this season.

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