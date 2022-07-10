The Nationals reinstated Harvey (forearm) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Washington optioned right-hander Joan Adon to Triple-A Rochester and transferred right-hander Jackson Tetreault (shoulder) from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL to clear room on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster for Harvey, who is back with the big club for the first time since late April. After a two-plus-month absence due to a right forearm strain, Harvey was cleared to rejoin the big-league bullpen after striking out four across 2.2 scoreless innings over his three minor-league rehab appearances.