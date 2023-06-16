Harvey (3-3) blew a save but notched a win Thursday against Houston, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Harvey was tasked with protecting a 1-0, ninth-inning lead for Washington, but he was unable to seal the deal. However, the right-hander was credited with the win as a result of the Nationals scoring three times in the top of the 10th. Though he's pitched well overall this season, Harvey has converted just three of eight save chances, so manager Dave Martinez may be better served using him prior to the ninth inning. Kyle Finnegan has also blown five saves on the campaign as the team's primary closer, but he looked great in striking out three batters over a scoreless eighth frame Thursday, and Carl Edwards -- who got the save in the contest -- could also be more of a factor in a closing role moving forward.