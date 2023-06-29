Harvey picked up the save Wednesday against the Mariners, striking out two over one scoreless inning.

Harvey entered the game with a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and immediately took care of business, striking out Teoscar Hernandez to open the frame before getting Cal Raleigh to go down swinging to close things out. The right-hander did basically all of his work with his four-seamer and has now converted each of his last three save opportunities. He also has not allowed a run over his last five appearances.