Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

He took Connor Brodgon deep in the ninth inning for a somewhat meaningless blow in an 11-3 rout. Vargas continues to be used sparingly and has only 52 plate appearances on the season, but the veteran utility player has produced a .320/.333/.540 slash line with two homers, nine runs and 10 RBI when he's gotten into the lineup.