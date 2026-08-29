Kent (1-2) picked up the win in Friday's 9-2 rout of the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings. He struck out three.

After three shaky performances to begin his big-league career. Kent found a groove Friday, firing 64 of 106 pitches for strikes to record his first win and first quality start for the Nationals. His control remained a concern, however, and through 19.1 innings he has a discouraging 17:15 K:BB. The 23-year-old lefty may not be ready for a rotation spot, but with Washington out of playoff contention, the team will likely let him take his lumps over the final weeks of 2026. Kent is scheduled to make his next trip to the mound at home next week against Atlanta.