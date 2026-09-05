Kent (1-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Kent gave up three runs during the third inning and another in the fourth, which ended up being the difference. It was a bit of a letdown after he earned his first win and quality start against the Marlins last week. Kent has struggled in his first taste of the majors, posting a 5.55 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 21:19 K:BB through 24.1 innings over five starts. He'll likely continue to get on-the-job experience to close out the year, with his next start projected to come in San Diego.