Kent did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings.

Kent gave up one run in each of the first, third and fifth innings of Tuesday's start, with the last being on a Kyle Schwarber solo home run. Kent has seven major-league starts under his belt since making his big-league debut Aug. 12, though he's given up at least three earned runs in six of those outings. He figures to see at least two more turns in the rotation before the regular season concludes, with his next appearance lined up for this weekend on the road against the Cardinals.