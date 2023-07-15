Candelario was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals after striking out in his first at-bat, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Ildemaro Vargas replaced Candelario at third base to begin the bottom of the first inning. Typically these situations are due to injury, but there has been no word yet on that front. The Nationals are clear sellers and Candelario could very well be on the move, if not this weekend then by the trade deadline.