The Nationals recalled Ferrer from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

The 23-year-old southpaw holds a 3.83 ERA and 1.55 WHIP alongside a 33:20 K:BB across 40 innings in Triple-A this season, and he'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game. He figures to begin his career in middle-relief, but that could change depending on what the Nationals decide to do at the trade deadline. Patrick Corbin was placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move.