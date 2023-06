Ferrer will be called up by the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Ferrer has struggled with his command this summer at Triple-A Rochester, but the 23-year-old relief prospect owns a 3.04 ERA with 235 strikeouts in 192.2 career minor-league innings. He'll probably slide into a middle relief role initially but could see high-leverage opportunities after the Nats shed parts at the August 1 trade deadline.