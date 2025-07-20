Nationals' Josh Bell: Beginning on bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bell is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Padres.
Bell went 2-for-7 over the first two games of the series, but he'll get a rest in the finale. James Wood is getting a day off his feet with a start at DH.
More News
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Three hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Drives in three in nightcap•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Sitting for first game of twin bill•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Slugs homer in win•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Idle for series finale•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Belts 10th long ball•