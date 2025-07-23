Bell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

Bell went 16 games without a round tripper before launching a solo homer in Monday's win, and the first baseman went yard again Tuesday with a solo shot off Chase Burns in the fourth inning. In his last 15 games, Bell is 19-for-52 (.365) with six RBI, six runs scored and a 7:10 BB:K. He's slashing .224/.314/.393 on the season.