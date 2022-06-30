Bell went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks and two runs scored Wednesday against the Pirates.

Bell reached base in all of his plate appearances, highlighted by a pair of extra-base hits. He's riding an eight-game hitting streak and has at least one knock in 11 of his last 12 starts. That's continued an impressive season for Bell, as he's maintained a .319 average with 11 home runs, 42 runs scored and 46 RBI across 323 plate appearances.