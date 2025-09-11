Bell is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Miami.

Bell is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, having gone 8-for-15 with four home runs and 13 RBI over his last four games. However, the switch hitter often doesn't start against left-handed pitching, and that will be the case in Thursday's series finale as the Marlins send southpaw Ryan Weathers to the bump. Andres Chaparro will be at first base and bat fifth for the Nationals.