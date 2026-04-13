Nationals' Josiah Gray: Still not throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (elbow) continues to do strengthening and stability work and has yet to resume a throwing program as the Nationals exercise a great degree of caution with the right-hander, MLB.com reports.
Gray hasn't pitched in a big-league game since April 2024, missing most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, and a flexor strain at the end of spring training derailed any chance he had of being in the Opening Day rotation. The 28-year-old won't be eligible to come off the 60-day IL until late May, but given how slowly the organization is proceeding with him following his latest setback, it's not clear if that's even a realistic timeline for Gray.
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