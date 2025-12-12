Nationals' Josiah Gray: Avoids arbitration with Nationals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals and Gray (elbow) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.35 million contract Friday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Gray was limited to three rehab starts this season as he returned from UCL surgery and will receive the same salary he got in 2025. The right-hander is expected to be ready to go at the start of spring training, though he will likely face workload restrictions in 2026 after throwing a combined 35 innings over the previous two seasons.
