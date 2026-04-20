Nationals' Josiah Gray: Sent for additional testing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gray (elbow) remains shut down from throwing and will undergo additional testing, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
It's an ominous sign for Gray, who missed most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery before suffering a flexor strain at the end of spring training. Gray is already on the 60-day injured list and could be looking at another long-term absence.
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