Nationals' Josiah Gray: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals optioned Gray to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was expected to begin the season in Washington's rotation after spending all of 2025 working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he'll instead open the campaign at Triple-A. Gray has given up just one run with a 5:1 K:BB in 4.2 frames across his two Grapefruit League starts this spring, but the Nationals apparently want to manage his workload early in the season before calling him up to the big club, per Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com.
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