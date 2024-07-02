Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that the club will wait to send Gray (elbow) for an MRI until around the All-Star break, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander experienced elbow discomfort and more fatigue than normal during his rehab start with Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, and it appears he'll be shut down from throwing for at least the next couple weeks. Gray was in the latter stages of the rehab assignment and was soon expected to rejoin the Nationals, so it's a big blow for both him and the rotation. Depending on when he's actually sent for imaging, Gray shouldn't be expected back until at least sometime in August.