Rainey allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save over Pittsburgh on Monday.
Finnegan worked around a two-out double by Josh VanMeter to finish off the 3-2 win. It was his first save of the season and he lowered his season ERA to 4.03 alongside a 35:10 K:BB through 32 appearances. Tanner Rainey pitched twice over the last three days so Finnegan likely isn't cutting into his role.
More News
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Racks up fifth hold•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Shakes off finger injury•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Dealing with cut on finger•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Two holds in Tuesday's twin bill•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Nabs win Sunday•
-
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Attempting to get on track in camp•