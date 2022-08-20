Finnegan struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Finnegan walked two batters in a scoreless inning for a save Thursday, but he was much sharper in Friday's outing. He's pitched four out of five days this week, striking out five and walking two while picking up three saves across four scoreless innings. The 30-year-old has a 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB with seven saves and 13 holds across 49.2 innings this year, though his recent workload may make him unavailable for a save chance if one arises Saturday.