Nunez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 11-5 loss against Atlanta.

Nunez jumped on the first pitch of the game and sent it the other way for a leadoff homer to give Washington an early edge, though the lead didn't last long in an eventual loss. The infielder has now gone deep in consecutive games and is swinging it well, producing a .939 OPS with four homers and nine RBI over his past 15 contests.