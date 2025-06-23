Lowe went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a sacrifice fly during Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Lowe has been crushing the baseball lately, clubbing four homers in his last six games, including Sunday's three-run shot off Ben Casparius. The first baseman is 16-for-71 (.225) with 12 RBI and eight runs scored over 20 games in June. He's got a .699 OPS on the year.