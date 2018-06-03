Nationals' Tim Collins: Placed on paternity leave
Collins was placed on paternity leave Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Collins will be away from the team as he attends to the birth of his child. With two scheduled off days this week, the reliever won't be required to rejoin the team until Friday against the Giants. Jefry Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg to fill the void in the bullpen.
