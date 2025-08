The Yankees released Lopez on Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Lopez signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees last month and slashed .263/.338/.333 with two doubles, six RBI, nine runs scored and four stolen bases across 65 plate appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 30-year-old infielder will try to latch on elsewhere for the remainder of the season.