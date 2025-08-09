The Cubs signed Lopez to a minor-league contract Saturday, Tommy Birch of Des Moines Register reports.

It will be Lopez's third stint in the Cubs' organization this year, and he will report to Triple-A Iowa. He was most recently with the Yankees with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but was released by the big club Aug. 1. Overall in Triple-A this season, Lopez is slashing .266/.316/.323 with five steals, five doubles, two triples, 13 RBI and 25 runs scored across 174 plate appearances.