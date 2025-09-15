The Orioles placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list Monday with right elbow discomfort.

Suarez pitched well in an abbreviated start during Sunday's loss to the Blue Jays, striking out five over three innings of one-run ball. However, he came out of it with a sore pitching elbow, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Suarez had previously missed most of the season with a right shoulder strain. It's not clear whether he will need to undergo an MRI for the elbow issue.