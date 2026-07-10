Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Collects second save

Kittredge earned the save Thursday against the Cubs, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

With multiple Baltimore relievers having worked Wednesday, Kittredge was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth. He caught a break when Nico Hoerner reached on an error to begin the inning but was thrown out attempting to steal second one batter later. Kittredge would finish off the frame to secure his second save of the season. When Ryan Helsley (elbow) returns, Kittredge should return to a middle-inning option. He enters the All-Star break owning a 4.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with four holds in 23 innings.