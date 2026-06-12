Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Converts first save

Kittredge threw a scoreless and hitless inning without striking out or walking a batter to earn the save in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.

One runner reached base on an error, but Kittredge was able to settle in and lock it down. He needed just six pitches in total, getting three groundouts. He's been a little spotty this season, allowing at least one run in seven of his 17 appearances, but it's a seven-run meltdown from May 3 versus the Yankees that has skewed his ratios. He's at a 6.75 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB with a save, two holds and a blown save across 14.2 innings this season. The right-hander is the fifth pitcher to log a save for Baltimore this season, though Kittredge will likely be limited to a setup role once Ryan Helsley (elbow) comes off the injured list.