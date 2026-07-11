Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Secures second-straight save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Kittredge earned the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals, when he allowed hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kittredge was called out of the bullpen for the ninth inning to protect the Orioles' two-run lead. He yielded a one-out double to Michael Massey, but Kittredge recovered by getting the next two batters out, capped off by a four-pitch strikeout of Josh Rojas. Kittredge has been tapped for save chances in each of Baltimore's last two games, and he could be ahead of Tyler Wells to be the team's preferred closer in the absence of Ryan Helsley (elbow).

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!