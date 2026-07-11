Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Secures second-straight save

Kittredge earned the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals, when he allowed hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kittredge was called out of the bullpen for the ninth inning to protect the Orioles' two-run lead. He yielded a one-out double to Michael Massey, but Kittredge recovered by getting the next two batters out, capped off by a four-pitch strikeout of Josh Rojas. Kittredge has been tapped for save chances in each of Baltimore's last two games, and he could be ahead of Tyler Wells to be the team's preferred closer in the absence of Ryan Helsley (elbow).