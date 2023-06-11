Santander went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over Kansas City.

Santander has four doubles and three RBI over his past three appearances and is slashing .264/.336/.476 with nine home runs, 36 RBI and 29 runs scored across 60 games (256 plate appearances). Aside from a periodic day off, the 28-year-old is locked into the middle of Baltimore's lineup and should get plenty of run-scoring opportunities hitting behind Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.