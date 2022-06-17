Santander (not injury related) was reinstated from the restricted list Friday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 27-year-old was unable to travel to Canada with the Orioles for the three-game series in Toronto this week since he's apparently unvaccinated, but Santander is now back on the active roster ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Rays. Through nine games in June he has a .297/.350/.486 slash line with two home runs, four RBI and four runs.