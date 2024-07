Santander went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's win over Texas.

Santander belted a two-run shot in the fifth inning and capped off his day with a three-run blast in the seventh. He ended the first half with two home runs over his last 13 games and Friday was his first multi-homer effort since June 15. Santander is slashing .242/.305/.521 with 26 long balls and 63 RBI through 92 games.