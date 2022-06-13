Santander went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Royals.

Santander opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo shot and added another RBI in the sixth to pad the lead. The outfielder's now been held without a hit in just one of his last 11 games. He's 14-for-45 (.311) with three long balls in that span. It's an encouraging run for the switch-hitter, who is slashing .238/.337/.421 with 11 homers, 33 RBI, 28 runs scored and six doubles through 59 contests.