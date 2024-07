Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.

Santander got the Orioles on the board in the first inning, tagging Oakland starter Mitch Spence for a solo shot. The long ball was Santander's ninth of the last 21 games, bringing his season total to 23 homers. Only Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Gunnar Henderson have hit more round trippers than Santander.