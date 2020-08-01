Santander went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

His two-run shot off Blake Snell in the fourth inning got the O's on the board, and he put the team up for good with an RBI single the following frame. Santander has gone 6-for-22 (.273) to begin the season with two homers and seven RBI through six games.