Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Santander wasn't available for Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers due to left elbow soreness, but Santander will start in right field and bat fourth in Sunday's series finale, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The one-day respite was apparently enough for Santander to move past the elbow issue. Ryan McKenna will move back to the bench Sunday to clear a spot in the outfield for Santander.