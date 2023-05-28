Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Santander wasn't available for Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers due to left elbow soreness, but Santander will start in right field and bat fourth in Sunday's series finale, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The one-day respite was apparently enough for Santander to move past the elbow issue. Ryan McKenna will move back to the bench Sunday to clear a spot in the outfield for Santander.
