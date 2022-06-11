Santander is not in Saturday's lineup against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Santander is hitting .290/.353/.419 with on home run in 31 at-bats this month. Trey Mancini will start in left field with Austin Hays shifting to right field and Adley Rutschman getting the nod at designated hitter.
